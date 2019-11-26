Local Rotary Club packs Thanksgiving meals for families

In 2016, the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club held its first-ever Thanksgiving meal-packing drive.

The tradition continued Tuesday night for its fourth year with club members preparing meals at the Eagles Club in Lake

Hallie.

The meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and - of course - pie.

After providing meals for 19 families in 2016, the Rotary Club packed meals for 72 families this year.

"Everybody has a downside in life. So we're just happy to do what we can for our neighbors and community members within the Chippewa Valley. So, we're very fortunate that the money that we do receive in the Chippewa Valley goes towards this," said Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club President Kevin Everard.

