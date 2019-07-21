Local World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

World War II veteran and Jackson County native, Norman Berget celebrated his 100th birthday on July 19.

Norman’s family and friends celebrated the milestone with a party at Garden Valley Gatherings in Alma Center on July 21. The family expected about 200 people to come.

Berget served in World War II driving ammunition around London.

“I saw all of London,” Norman says, “Practically the whole thing.”

Then he moved back to Hixton to farm where he spent most of his life with his wife Myrtle who died in 2017.

Norman’s grandchildren say he had many friends in the community due to his selflessness.

“They always had the mentality if there was something to be done they just did it and helped out in the community always,” says Norman’s granddaughter, Emma Jo Karls.

Family members say Norman has always been very involved in his church and volunteering in the community.

Norman shared some tips for living a long life.

“Keep active and keep moving,” Norman says. “Live a clean life and do what God would have wanted you to do. That's what I would say is important.”

In honor of Norman’s birthday, the family is asking for donations to Freedom Honor Flight. Donations can be sent to PO Box 505 La Crosse, WI 54602 or to donate online click here.

