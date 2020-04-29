Local YMCA uses social media to focus on mental health during pandemic

Mental health is how we think, how we feel, and how we act.

The changes brought on by COVID-19 can impact mental health.

As a result, the La Crosse Area Family YMCA is increasing the number of Mindful Minute videos it releases on Facebook each week.

"A couple of ways to nourish our resilience are connecting with other people [and] tuning into how we feel," said Sarah Johnson, the La Crosse Area Family YMCA mental health director. "When I say tuning into how we feel, I mean stopping, pausing, noticing 'how am I doing right now?' because we can kind of chug along with stress without really realizing the impact it's having on us."

The Mindful Minute videos provide tips for ways to improve mental health from things as easy as getting outside to taking a deep breath.

"Focusing on our sleep, taking breaks, doing the things that we know really help nourish us, moving your body-- all of these things are good on a normal day and they are even more important on a day when there's extra stress," Johnson said.

The YMCA also releases Facebook webinars on Fridays and a new Dinner Table Resilience series on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The mental health director says allowing yourself grace to feel frustrated, sad, or just fine is needed.

One thing a lot of people are feeling in the midst of the pandemic is grief.

"Right now we are all losing a number of things," Johnson said. "We're losing activities that we wanted to do, we're losing some of our freedoms and our independence, our ability to move about the world like we used to."

With stay-at-home orders extending throughout the country, many are also feeling a sense of defeat.

Johnson says during this time, it's important to have back-up plans.

"An important thing to do is to work to manage our expectations, so you've probably heard the phrase 'Hope for the best, plan for the worst,'" Johnson said.

Whether it's getting creative or allowing time to rest-- Johnson reminds the community that people are resilient and we will get through this.