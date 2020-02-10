Local artists portray "Winter Life" in the Chippewa Valley

The thought of winter can sometimes bring some negative thoughts into your mind. But instead one group in Eau Claire is hoping to get you to focus on the positive views that winter has to offer.

The winter months in the Chippewa Valley can be a beautiful sight to see, so dozens of local artists put their own spin on "winter life" in the Chippewa Valley.

You can check out the exhibit for free at Artisan Forge every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10am-5pm Friday 10am-6pm Saturday 10am-4pm until Feb. 28. You can also vote for your favorite piece and the best use of theme.

