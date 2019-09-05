Local barber shop and salon collecting items for the homeless

For the next two weeks, a local barber shop and a salon are raising supplies

For the homeless population, just as the weather starts to get cooler.

Chip's Barbershop and Bombshell Bish Salon are teaming for the "help the homeless" event.

Employees will be accepting donations until September 17.

They're putting together survival packages with toothbrushes, band-aids, socks, hats, mittens and more.

One barber says it's the responsibility of the community to step up and help this vulnerable group of people.

