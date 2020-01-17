Local bee plots available

The Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association teamed up with Xcel Energy to provide a community apiary, which is a bee keeping space.

Members of the club say this new land will provide people access to the proper resources needed to run a bee hive.

This will be set up on 32 acres in Lake Hallie. Currently it's a developing wildflower habitat next to an Xcel Energy substation.

The land will be blocked off into plots of 256 square-feet apiece providing up to four bee hives for every beekeeper.

Plots are available to rent for $20 a year and you must have your own equipment and bees.

First time bee keepers are also required take a class offered at Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek.

"We found that there's people interested in raising bees and trying the new hobby of beekeeping, but don't have the facilities, location to do it. This is a great opportunity for them to have a location and an opportunity to have some education," class instructor Randy Rykal said.

Rykal says that they already have 20 sites ready for bee season.

Plot spaces are available on a first come, first served basis.

To find the link to the application click here.

