Local blood donor donates more than 200 units

The American Red Cross states roughly 3% of people in the nation donate blood, causing the organization to raise the call for donors.

Last month, the Red Cross announced a critical shortage of type-O blood.

While many people haven't ever donated, Dr. John Lamoureux with Prevea Health at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital claims to have donated more than 200 units of blood since he was 18.

He says he was inspired by his father who donated blood for his comrades while serving in world war two.

"It's the easiest way to be a hero because this blood is critically needed,” said Lamoureux. “They have sharper needles now. They do a great job. It really doesn't hurt much at all, and it's a tremendous benefit."

Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities June 11-30:

Ashland

6/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Presbyterian Congregational Church, 214 Vaughn Ave.

6/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AmericInn, 3009 Lakeshore Drive E.

Barron

6/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Highway 25

Cameron

6/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peters Catholic Church, 1618 20th St.

Chetek

6/26/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., ABC Truss, 1301 8th St.

Rice Lake

6/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shoe Sensation, 2701 West Ave.

6/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Nunn Ave.

6/19/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodstone Senior Living, 950 Bear Paw Road

Bayfield

6/21/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Legendary Waters Resort & Casino Event Center, 37600 Campground Road

Buffalo

Fountain City

6/28/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auditorium, 42 N. Main St.

Bloomer

6/14/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.

Cadott

6/28/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary

Chippewa Falls

6/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, 2661 County Trunk I

6/25/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St.

Colfax

6/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, N. 8590 WI 40

Menomonie

6/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road

6/17/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Joseph School, 901 Wilson Ave.

6/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covia, N5628 580th St.

Ridgeland

6/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond St. S.

Altoona

6/21/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1828 Lynn Ave.

Eau Claire

6/11/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3307 State St.

6/17/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Veritas Steel, 2800 Melby St.

6/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave.

6/27/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E.

Lexington Blvd.

Fall Creek

6/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Evangelical Free Church, 704 Kennedy Ave.

Prescott

6/17/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Lutheran Church, 1435 St. Croix St.

River Falls

6/12/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., River Falls Municipal Utilities, 222 Lewis St.

6/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Family Fresh Market, 303 S. Main St.

Amery

6/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apple River Community Church, 942 US Highway 8

6/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bremer Bank, 104 Maple St. W.

Balsam Lake

6/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Georgetown Lutheran Church, 877 190th Ave./County Road G

Clayton

6/26/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clayton School, 221 Prentice St. S.

Clear Lake

6/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clear Lake Area Community Center, 560 5th St.

Osceola

6/14/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Osceola Medical Center, 2600 65th Ave.

Phillips

6/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 374 S. Eyder

Bruce

6/20/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Main Street

Tony

6/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony De Padua Church, N5333 Maple St.

Baldwin

6/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Bergslien St.

Emerald

6/27/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Living Word Chapel, 2746 Highway 64

Hammond

6/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Croix Electric, 1925 Ridgeway St.

6/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1250 Broadway

Hudson

6/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Fresh Market, 2351 Coulee Road

6/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 141 Carmichael Road

6/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 505 13th St. S.

New Richmond

6/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culver's, 124 Grant Way

Sawyer

Stone Lake

6/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stone Lake Wesleyan Church, 16836 W. 1st St. S.

Gilman

6/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Peter & Paul's Catholic Church, 315 E. Davlin St.

Medford

6/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 420 Lincoln St.

Ettrick

6/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Living Hope Lutheran Church, 15630 E. 4th St.

Birchwood

6/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 E. Chetac St.

Shell Lake

6/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shell Lake Full Gospel Church, 293 Highway 63 S.

6/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shell Lake Full Gospel Church, 293 Highway 63 S.

