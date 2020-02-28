Local boy gets set to celebrate his leap day birthday

Eight years ago, Lucian Sopiarz was brought into this world on Feb. 29.

"I was supposed to be induced on March 1 and I really didn't want to have a leap day baby, but he decided to be born on that day anyway," said Simone Sopiarz, Lucian's mom.

Now Lucian is getting set to celebrate his birthday for the second time on the actual date he was born.

"Kind of exciting but then again not too, because it's just the day I'm born on," he said.

Being a leap day baby can be a good, and a bad, thing according to Lucian's mom.

"He didn't really understand why he doesn't get a birthday every year and then when he does 'oh you're one or two', so that's hard for him," she explains. "But I think once he gets older he'll enjoy it a little bit more and it will be a little bit more special when we do get to celebrate that the once every four years."

On non-leap years, Lucian and his family make up for the fact that his birth date won't fall on the calendar.

"Usually I have a two-day birthday. Feb. 28 and March 1," said Lucian.

But since there will be a Feb. 29 this year, his mom is trying not to make too big of a deal about Lucian's birthday.

"I try not to stress myself out about it too much, but I also try to stick to the normal birthday routines that we do for everybody too. So we do family dinner, and we always let that person pick where we eat," said Simone.

Even though Saturday's plan is to not make a big deal out of Feb. 29, it's still a rare occasion that even Lucian's older brother, Vlad, admits is fun.

"It's pretty cool. Because not very many people have that birthday," said Vlad.