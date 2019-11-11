Local bridal boutique gives active military and fiancee's free wedding dresses

Military-bride Brittany Reynolds found her wedding dress Monday morning. The almost $1900 dress was offered to her at a special discount -- free.

"I think it's a great thing to do. I didn't think it was going to be free that's just amazing," said Brittany Reynolds, an Air Force medic.

Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse, Wisconsin offered free wedding dresses to active duty Military and their fiancées this Veterans Day.

The boutique had around 20 dresses of all different sizes and styles available on a first come, first served basis.

For brides who didn't find what they were looking for on the free rack, they were able to purchase any dress in the store at 20% off.

The deal had brides getting to the shop before it even opened.

"I got here two hours early. We waited outside ... and it was worth the wait," Reynolds said.

For the store, it is a way to give back and thank those who serve and protect the country.

For Military-brides, it is a huge relief as they often are planning their weddings on a tight budget.

"It's great to have this checked off my list even before I can pick out a venue and just to not have to worry about it financially," Reynolds said.

For consultants, it's exciting not just to give these active Military brides and fiancées a free dress, but also to see them dress up and feel special.

"That is the best honestly to like see someone's face light up after not expecting to really like an experience like this," said Alicia Vonarx, a Charlotte's bridal consultant. "And to just really show them that anyone can be girly, anyone can feel beautiful."

"It's a dream come true. I did feel like a princess and that's what I wanted out of this experience," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says she's looking forward to marrying her fiance, who is also active duty Military, next December.