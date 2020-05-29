Local business buys meals for the community



Two Rivers Chiropractic, which opened last year, is giving back to the community by paying for people's meals at local restaurants.

“We basically just put a tab out for local businesses and in hopes that it can help out some community members that maybe have lost a job, it also helps the small businesses to try to push some business to them too, we've been doing that for the past couple months,” says Jackson Detrick, owner of Two Rivers Chiropractic.

They've done it at Red Coal Barbecue, Great Harvest Bread, and more restaurants so far.

“You basically just call in or go to the restaurant, say ‘hey, put it on Two Rivers Chiropractic's tab,’ and have yourself a meal, or if you know someone that is struggling and could use a meal, just let them know.”

Friday night, they're doing it at Olympic Flame.

“It feels good to help people too, I'm at least in a position now where I can help people. We were fortunate to stay open during COVID times - yeah, I think all businesses struggled a little bit through it but it was nice to be in a position to help,” he says.

It's Dr. Jackson's way of giving back to a community that embraced him.

“As I opened my business last year, the community really embraced me too. We had 17 small businesses that donated to my grand opening,we had over 100 people that came and it was awesome to be embraced and supported, so as we were going through this time we thought, what can we do to pay it forward too and hopefully it takes a ripple effect and inspires people to do little acts of kindness too.”