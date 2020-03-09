Local business gets ready for maple syrup season

When Leffel Roots Apple Orchard bought their orchard in 2015, they discovered lots of un-tapped potential in the maple trees surrounding the orchard.

The next time you put maple syrup on your pancakes, you might want to think about just how much work goes into making that syrup.

"The amount of syrup that you get out of a gallon of sap, it takes anywhere from 40 to 60 gallons of sap to get one gallon of syrup,” said James Leffel of Leffel Roots Apple Orchard.

Leffel says this maple syrup season is starting right on time.

"I think most people in this area generally think of March 15 as the day they tap trees,” he said.

But he also says it all depends on the weather.

"For the maple sap to run the trees have to be cold at night so it has to get below freezing ideally low 20s is great and then it has to get warm during the day,” Leffel said. “So if it is nice and sunny, 40 degrees during the day and it gets down to the 20s at night that is perfect maple weather."

Leffel says his ties to making maple syrup goes back to his childhood.

"I grew up on a dairy farm in Colby Wisconsin 30-years-ago and grew up tapping maple trees and we used taps and buckets,” he said.

And now the orchard has upgraded from the classic tap and bucket system.

"We have trees in a nice row on a hill so it works very well for a pipeline,” Leffel said. “When it freezes at night and it warms during the day, the maple trees actually build up pressure inside and that's what pushes out the sap. Once you build up that pressure in the line the trees will force the sap down the line."

After the sap runs into the vat, they bring it to the cooking station where they take a more old fashioned approach to making maple syrup.

“We cook down our syrup the old fashioned way so ours is cooked over an open pan over a fire so it gets more of a smoky flavor,” Leffel said.

Leffel says most people think syrup has added sugar, but he assures that his syrup is all natural.

"It is pure maple syrup so it is just what the tree produces and the only thing we do to process it is boil out the water and then filter out any impurities in it,” he said.

The Leffels say last year they sold about 12 gallons of maple syrup and are hoping for a longer season this year so they can produce and sell over 20 gallons of syrup.

That may not seem like a lot, but it takes between 800 and 1200 gallons of sap to make that much syrup.