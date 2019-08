A local business took time today to honor those who served their country.

Prestige Auto in Eau Claire hosted a customer appreciation and ‘Veteran’s Tribute Day’ at its dealership off Highway 93.

It was also a chance to announce their donation of $13,500 for this year, made to local veteran’s organizations throughout the area.

Over the last six years, Prestige Auto has donated more than $90 thousand to veteran charities throughout the Chippewa Valley