Local business installs air cleaning generators

When non-essential businesses were forced to close their doors on March 17, many businesses were left wondering what the future would bring.

"We're just going into competition season and our recital season and having to shut the doors was very very tough,” said Rita Wrobel of Infinity Dance Center.

Rita had to think of creative ways to still serve her customers.

"We did go onto doing classes online with our students which is working out wonderfully,” she said.

But then Rita got to thinking about what they would do ton keep the children and parents safe once they were allowed to re-open.

"I was talking to my husband and was like, what are we going to do to give them that confidence to come back in, we need them to come back in again before recitals and competitions,” Rita said.

"We immediately started thinking how can we make this place better, safer,” said Rita’s husband, Roger.

The solution ended up being something Roger installs in hospitals with his work with HVAC company, Masters Building Solutions.

"We have a product called GPS,” Roger said. “It uses ion generation to clean air and it is a proven product. It generates these ions and pushes them out into the air space where they will then attract to and bond with microparticles that are in the air."

The unit kills several forms of bacteria.

"It removes pollen, molds, it also kills viruses,” Roger said. “The mold viruses, several of the Coronaviruses, the H1N1 influenza virus, H5N1."

And it is not as expensive as you may think.

"It is less than $500 for a unit,” Roger said.

Since installing them in their dance studio and neighboring coffee shop, The Danc’n Bean, Roger and Rita both say they have noticed a difference.

"He got it all together and installed, we've already noticed a difference in here,” Rita said.

She also says the generator will help give people peace of mind.

"I want the kids to feel comfortable and the parents especially to drop off their children here at the studio,” she said.

And Roger says he can't wait to welcome back the dancers.

"Basically with the dance side of things, everyone here is our family. So we're looking forward to having our family back together."