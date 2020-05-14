Local business owners create positive PSA

The last two months, we have all experienced a wide range of emotions. Mad, sad, or frustrated might top the list, but two business owners in Eau Claire are voicing those same feelings, plus some feelings of joy.

Those business owners had to close up shop for the past couple of months. But instead of looking back on this time as a loss, they want to look back at everything they have gained the last several weeks through a video.

In their positive public service announcement, Chris Johnson, owner of Passion Board Shop explains the struggles of closing his business in downtown Eau Claire during the pandemic. “All of us businesses have financially been pretty decimated by this whole thing and each business down here is pretty unique and we are all facing different challenges all based on the same thing,” Johnson said.

One thing not everyone has in common is their outlook on the situation. "We can look at it as a negative experience as a whole but realistically there are some positives about it,” Johnson added. Immediately skateboarding came to mind, so Chris teamed up with Walter Mueller to make a positive service announcement video. "Now is a great time to connect with the community and your customers using the power of video,” Mueller said.

They featured things that Chris is able to do with his extra time. "It's a unique opportunity, none of us are able to take multiple months off of work like that to spend with our families, it's just not going to happen again in our lifetime probably,” Johnson said.

He is busy spending time with his kids, his dog and of course, skateboarding. "If we hang on to those things, then it can be something really positive to look back on,” Johnson added. Now, they are encouraging others to do the same, spend time doing what you love. "It's our way of telling the community just to stay positive and look at the glass half full,” Mueller said.

.

To see the full public service announcement video click here.

