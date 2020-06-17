Local businesses adjust to being reopen

Many local businesses are starting to settle into being reopen again after being closed because of covid-19. Some small stores in downtown Eau Claire are making changes to adjust to the pandemic.

"We've been open up about two weeks now," said Owner of Antique Emporium and Main St. Gallery Hugh Passow.

"People have just been kind of excited to shop and get back out there and support local businesses which has been great to see," said The Local Store Manager Lindsey Quinnies.

With being reopen, these small businesses had to make some changes to make their stores safe for customers.

"We require everybody to wear masks in the store," said Tangled Up In Hue Sales Associate Alexia Kane.

"The important thing is that everybody that comes in has to wear a mask," said Passow.

"We don't require every customer to wear a mask, but we do require every staff member to wear one at all times," said Quinnies. "We also have free ones provided for any customer that doesn't have one and wants to wear one while they shop."

Many local stores say while some customers are excited to be back, their shops haven't been as busy as before the pandemic.

"I think we're still kind of in weary mode," said Quinnies. "I think everyone's still kind of cautiously coming back out so we see less foot traffic than we usually would during a usual, busy summer."

"We've had a few decent days," said Passow. "Traffic is obviously way down from what it used to be."

But Eau Claire's small businesses are hopeful about pushing through these hard times and supporting one another.

"Right now we feel like we're staying afloat, doing okay, really appreciate the support from the local community," said Quinnies.

"It's good to know people want to support small businesses in Eau Claire because I know it's not just us," said Kane.

