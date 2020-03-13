Local cancellations continue over concerns of coronavirus

More cancellations are happening over concerns of the coronavirus.

La Crosse's St. Patrick's day parade, which takes place in the downtown area, was officially cancelled Friday.

The decision was made in partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department and is something it's advising more event organizers to do.

"We're recommending right now, and this is in conjunction with the state, that were indicating if there is a gathering that were anticipating 250 or more people that we would recommend right now that those be cancelled," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director.

Most after school activities at Onalaska Middle School are also cancelled for the time being.

Several local churches, including First Free Church in Onalaska, have made the decision to cancel in-person services as a result of coronavirus.

"We want to be a part of the solution and we recognize that on any given weekend 2-3,000 people gather here between the three services," said Shane Holden, the senior pastor at First Free Church.

First Free Church will be live-streaming its 10:30 A.M. Sunday service for the next two weeks with no one in the audience.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints also suspended gatherings worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The average size church in America is only like 80 people, so most people really won't have to deal with this, it's really just the larger churches," Holden said.

Early Friday morning, the Woodman's in Onalaska, which is normally open 24 hours, closed from midnight to 5 A.M. to restock its shelves.

The health department says people only need to focus on getting two weeks worth of supplies.

"We do not need to be stockpiling on products like toilet paper-- the virus that we're talking about spreads by droplets, which are expelled when we cough or sneeze," Rombalski said.

As for First Free Church, it says members are having fun with the services being online-only for the next few weeks.

"[A girl] was telling me her and her mom are planning a "worship and waffles' at their house this Sunday morning and inviting friends and neighbors," Holden said.

At this time, the health department says there are still no cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, but if that should change the public will be made aware quickly.