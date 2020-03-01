Local choir raises money for Feed My People Food Bank

Following an afternoon of warm weather, a local choir is bringing the sunshine inside. Hundreds of people stopped at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire for an afternoon or evening of music.

The Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, or CVASING, performed religious music and show tunes at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Sunday.

For 12 years now, the group has put on an annual concert every first Sunday of March to fundraise for Feed My People Food Bank. Members of CVASING volunteer their time to rehearse every Sunday night, seven weeks prior to the performance.

Founder and manager of CVASING, Warren Hermodson says the group raises around $6,000 each year.

"When it comes to music, especially choral music, it's a living working thing where it's collaborative and it's the only time,” said Hermodson. “It's there just for that brief moment, but that's an art form all of its own and if you're into that sort of stuff, which I obviously am, it’s one of those things that you just want to come back to again and again."

All of the proceeds from the $10 tickets and donations will go directly to Feed My People.

