Local church helps families get ready for back to school with School Supply and Backpack Giveaway

Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls held its 10th annual School Supply & Backpack Giveaway on August 18 to help Chippewa Valley families get ready for the first day of school.

Families were provided with clothing, shoes, a backpack full of school supplies, a free school picture, crafts and a free lunch. Attendees were also given a coupon to get a free haircut.

Pastor Michael Houle says the church expected to provide about 600 kids with supplies. With the rising cost of gathering back to school materials, he says he is glad his church can help out the community.

"We really saw a need and an opportunity to fill that need in the community so its been a blessing and I just think we are so grateful that we can do this and reach a true need for the children of our town," says Houle.