Local church hosts 25th annual MLK remembrance event

Monday the nation reflected on the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Chippewa Valley was no exception.

Songs and celebration filled Saint James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire where a remembrance event was held.

The annual gathering, now in its 25th year, brings community leaders and the public together to reflect on Dr. King, who was assassinated in 1968.

"Eau Claire is trying to move towards being a beloved community, where everybody can feel welcome and accepted and included and where we can use everybody's talents to the fullest,” said Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. “We are living in an environment where there are people who are really trying to divide us and Martin Luther King's words help move us towards that beloved community and be united and strong together as a people."

