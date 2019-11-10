Local church hosts 75th annual Jubilee Fall Festival

A local church held its 75th annual jubilee fall festival on Sunday.

The Immaculate Conception Parish in Eau Claire hosted the event that featured a silent auction and white elephant sale.

Organizers say the church’s long 75 year history helps to make the event a success.

Proceeds from the auction go to help the church and elementary school next door.

They say that while they don’t have any specific use for the money, the church's 40 year old air conditioner needs to be replaced.

"The air conditioning in the church needs to be replaced this year after it was put in in 1980,” said church member Thomas Mihajlov. “So go figure how many years it has given us service and those are the types of things a festival like this provides funds for."

Organizers say hundreds of people attend the event and over $10,000 was raised for the church.

