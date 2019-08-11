Local church hosts annual summer fest

The Greater St. James Catholic Church held its annual Summer Fest on Sunday.

The event was for anyone in the community looking to have a good time and celebrate summer.

There was a car show, games for all ages, a silent auction, along with bingo and live music by The Thundermen.

It also featured a chicken dinner sponsored by Hofacker Construction, with the proceeds from the event going towards helping the church.

Organizer, Ben Gumz says that the event is always popular every year and that it aims at uniting the community.

"It means a big deal to us, it is our church event,” Gumz said. “It is a celebration for not only our church, but our whole community. Our motto is work a little, play a lot and that’s what we do. We all pitch in a little bit and we all have a fun time."

Organizers say that the turnout was great this year with participation being in the hundreds.

They say that everyone had a lot of fun and thanked the dozens of hardworking volunteers.

