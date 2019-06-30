Local church hosts pie and ice cream social

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream... And don't forget pie.

Unity Christ Center in Eau Claire held a pie and ice cream social to help raise funds for the church.

The event featured approximately 15 homemade pies, which attendees could enjoy for a donation.

Besides raising funds, church representatives say the event offers community members a chance to see the church if they're not already members of the congregation.

Congregation member, Tonya Aguilar, stressed the importance of fundraising to keep the church going.

"We are part of fundraising for the church so that we can keep up with the building and the grounds and our garden center outside”, she said. “We do a few fundraisers throughout the year so that we can keep going."

Last year's ice cream and pie social helped raise money for a new piano.

This year, organizers say the funds will go toward a youth painting program, which is held at the church.