Local church members play outdoor Easter concert

Easter is being celebrated a bit differently this year because of COVID-19, but one local church is still finding ways to connect with people. Despite the snowy weather on Sunday, members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomer performed music outside on Main Street.

"This will be one of the most memorable Easters without a doubt and it's not just due to the weather, but the mere fact that we could have such a wonderful gathering here on Main St. in Bloomer," said St. John's Lutheran Church Pastor Martin Halom.

Because of social distancing due to the coronavirus, people currently aren't able to attend church in person. Halom says St. John's is doing online services instead, but he wanted to do something more than just that.

"As I've been watching the international news and the national news, I kind of thought that it'd be nice to be able to do something extraordinary, something special for the community."

St. John's Lutheran Church Council President Tyler Halverson says aside from the actual meaning of Easter, performing outside was a great feeling. He says being a music teacher who can't be at school, he didn't take the opportunity to play music for granted.

Halverson says it has been hard being apart physically as a church, so he was really happy to see dozens of people come out and listen to the music at a distance.

"Really not being about to leave our houses, going to the grocery stores now is a field trip essentially and so to be able to get out and do something actually joyous, which is how today is supposed to be anyway really I think really was good for everybody."

Church members say it wasn't a typical Easter, but that didn't make it any less special.

"I'm most thankful for the talented people we have at our church as well as all of the people that showed up," said Halom.

