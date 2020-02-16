Local church puts on first wedding open house

As western Wisconsin starts to break out of winter, venues are preparing for wedding season. One local church gave future bride and grooms a chance to see what they have to offer.

Christ Church Cathedral on Farwell Street held its first wedding open house on Sunday. The event was open for the public to stop in for a free tour of the church’s many spaces.

Church office administrator Christa Cates says they wanted to showcase the cathedral, the reception area and their newly remodeled wedding party dressing room.

The cathedral can hold over 300 people and there is also a smaller room that holds around 50 people for more intimate weddings.

The church says they are a one stop shop when it comes to planning a wedding.

"We work with all of the florists in town and out of town. We are as accommodating as we can possibly be. We have lots of loving people who are here to help on the day of the wedding and before the wedding," Cates said.

Cates says they welcome everyone to get married at the Christ Cathedral Church no matter their religious beliefs.