Local city opens state-of-the-art community center

Between La Crosse and Eau Claire, one small city just opened a major community center.

The Wanek Center in Arcadia broke ground in the Fall of 2018. The project, which started as a plan to build a gymnasium for the new middle school, turned into something bigger. According to Arcadia District Administrator, Lance Bagstad, the Wanek Center is breath-taking.

“When you walk in the front door, you're in awe, walk into the public library, you're in awe,” he said. “Walk into the fitness centers, same thing.”

He said it is not something you usually see in a small community.

“This facility is state of the art, it's a premier facility," Bagstad said. "It's like none-other, especially in a community the size of 3,000 people in Arcadia."

Paul Servais is the Arcadia School Board President. He said he couldn’t believe how the project turned out.

“I haven't had a chance to walk into the front door until today and I was like, ‘oh my god, am I in Arcadia,’” he said. “There are universities that would love to have this facility.”

The Arcadia School District held the grand opening of the 72,000-square-foot, $20M Wanek Center after years of planning and 15 months of construction.

"We started years ago, building a new middle school and that turned out to be more expensive than we planned and we couldn't put a gymnasium on it, Servais said. "The Wanek family jumped in and said once you get your plans in place, we can talk about this and we can help."

The Wanek Center will host Arcadia High School athletic event. It also has a fitness center, locker rooms, golf simulator, batting cages and much more.

“We are looking to hold as many WIA Regional and Sectional games as we possibly can,” Bagstad said.

But he said it is much more than just a gymnasium.

“The Wanek Center is going to be a gathering place for generations to come and a place for health and fitness and the imagination to go wild in the public library,” Bagstad said.

For the center's namesake, Ron and Joyce Wanek, they are incredibly proud of the way the building turned out.

“The community decided to name it the Wanek center, Ron said. “We're honored that they did that and we are greatly proud of that. We build buildings all over the world, 50 countries; the value the community got in this is absolutely outstanding.”

Without the Wanek's generosity, Bagstad said this project would not have been completed.

“They have done so much for this community. Tens of millions of dollars over the years for things like memorial park, upgrades throughout the city and then obviously this Wanek Center today,” he said. “It's people like that that engage in philanthropy that change the trajectory of a community and people's lives and really create opportunities for people that really wouldn't exist.”

For more information on the Wanek Center, click here.

