Local city taking precautions for in-person absentee voting and registration

Voter registration and absentee in-person voting is still taking place at La Crosse City Hall this week and next.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Clerk is taking extra precautions.

No more than 10 people are allowed in a room at a time, all stations have been separated, and tape on the floor indicates where to stand to keep everyone six feet apart.

Additionally, each person is given a new pen to take with them for voting and hand sanitizer is at the beginning, middle and end of the process.

The City Clerk says its more than just presidential candidates on the ballot.

"We have all the County Board Supervisors that are up for election and there are also school board members that are up for election," said Teri Lehrke, the La Crosse city clerk. "There's a statewide referendum, there's a supreme court judge."

Those who need to register can also vote absentee that same visit.

The Clerk estimates the whole process takes no more than 15 minutes.

While voters can still go to the polling place on election day, the city recommends requesting an absentee mail-in ballot instead.

The deadline for that is April 2 at MyVote.WI.gov