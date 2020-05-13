Local clinics offering antibody tests to the public

Reformedicine, a direct pay family practice in Eau Claire, is currently offering antibody tests to the public.

The tests cost $175, and they say the test is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is still being tested to prove accuracy. The test is a blood draw from the arm, and tests for IgG, a type of antibody produced by the body's response to infections.

“The IgG antibody test is aimed at finding antibodies that your body makes after a period of time since an infection. So for example if you had the infection 2 weeks ago or ten days ago, your body would likely be making IgG and by that time you can tell that somebody's been exposed to the virus,” David Usher, MD, Family Physician.

The tests are also being used at Mayo Clinic, who say their tests are very specific to COVID-19. The antibody test does not prove immunity, as it is not certain that having antibodies makes you immune to coronavirus.

