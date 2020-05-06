Local companies partner to give meals to truck drivers

A number of local companies have partnered to bring meals to truck drivers.

Indianhead Foodservice Distributor, Larson Companies, and Johnny's Italian Steakhouse are teaming up to bring easier access to good food to truck drivers. Indianhead Foods provides the ingredients, Johnny's Steakhouse prepares the gourmet meals and they're sent to truck drivers at a Marten Transport station in Tomah.

"One of the things we witnessed of our own volition, is a gentleman getting out of the rig of his -truck to go through a drive-through at a fast food restaurant and we said to ourselves why can't we provide them the service of the food as opposed to displacing them on the road?" says Shawn Wamsley, Executive Chef.

The program will run for two weeks.