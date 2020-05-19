Local company helps Hope Gospel Mission during COVID-19 outbreak

With the help of Marawood Construction Services Inc, a project that was put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak is being completed.

Constructing a storage garage at Hope Gospel Mission’s Hope Renewal Center For Men is being completed because of the generous donation of labor and some of the materials by Marawood Construction as well as a donation of concrete from Hass Redimix.

“It is a huge blessing to have Marawood offer to help move this project forward,” said Craig Pedersen Operations Director, Hope Gospel Mission. “We have had to put this project on the back burner for several

reasons, but with their willingness and expertise we are able to move forward with this needed garage.”

“Most people at some point in their life, reach some level of misdirection or hardship. Marawood recognizes the Hope that Hope Gospel Mission brings to many in the community at such a point on their lives. We all have gifts given to us in the form of individual talents, Hope Gospel Mission is using their gifts changing lives in the community. Marawood is proud give our talent back to the community by helping Hope Gospel Mission,” said Benjamin Vance Co-Owner, Marawood Construction Services.

Hope Gospel Mission has been serving the needs of those struggling with homelessness and addiction in the Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin since 1998.