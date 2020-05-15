Local company offering FDA approved COVID-19 antibody testing

One local company is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing.

The $195 test is FDA approved and offered at all five Provisions Health clinics, including its La Crosse and Eau Claire offices.

The test is a blood draw sent to a lab with results made available within 48 to 72 hours.

With over 90 percent accuracy, the test can tell if you have been exposed to the virus within the last 3-10 days and need to self-quarantine or if you previously had COVID and have recovered.

"A positive IgG antibody result would indicate that you have been exposed to the virus, you likely had the virus-- whether you were asymptomatic or not," said Ambree Schlosser, a Provisions Health paramedical examiner. "That would mean that your body was exposed and that you had built up some immunity to that virus."

A patient does not need to have previously been tested for COVID to get the antibody test.

The health and wellness company is also offering a 'Return to Work Safely' program that screens employees for COVID symptoms at their place of business.