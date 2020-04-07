Local company produces PPE for essential workers

Assemblers at Precision Quality Systems in Eau Claire, who typically make plastic fasteners for the automotive industry, are using their skills to produce face shields for essential workers.

“It’s really a pretty quick process,” says Stephanie Butero, partner at Precision Quality Systems.

The shields are made in under 4 minutes each, using foam, elastic, and plastic sheets.

“We were working with a local hospital group and we brought it there a couple weeks ago, it went through their infection department and they approved it for use,” she says.

Several local hospitals, clinics, and essential businesses have ordered them, as well as some out-of-state businesses.

“I think it feels pretty good to help with the shortage. We’re trying to help in that way but because the automotive industry is shut down right now our normal business is slow so we laid off our assembler right now so in addition we’re trying to look for other work to keep our assemblers working, keep them off unemployment, keep them employed as much as we can, so I think that feels good,” says Butero.

The challenge is finding the materials to make the face shields.

“I spend probably six hours a day sourcing material.”

But Butero says they’re happy to fill a need for the community.

“We’re just trying to produce them as fast as possible for anyone who might need them at this point, if they email me and say they need them, we’re gonna try to supply them,” she says.

For more information or if you want to order face shields, email Stephanie Butero at sbutero.pqs@gmail.com.