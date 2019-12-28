Local competitors receive recognition at national dog show

Earlier this month, Stephanie Sorenson of Eau Claire and 14-year old Katelyn Heiman of Altoona took a trip to Florida to compete in what's billed as "The Largest Dog Show in the Nation.”

Sorenson has been showing dogs for almost four decades. Both she and Heiman said a lot of hard work goes into showing dogs and the experience is a special one.

“I was extremely shy when I was young,” Sorenson said. “My mom knew I was an animal nut so she had me start taking a dog to training classes and then once I was at training classes, I got hooked up with people who started showing.

Sorenson's dog, a Border Terrier named Acorn, was one of many dogs to recently compete in the 18th Annual AKC National Championship.

Thousands of dogs and their trainers were all competing for the same prize, to be ‘Best in Show.”

“Each breed has a standard, but it was developed with a specific job in mind,” Sorenson said. “When we are showing, the judge is technically showing against the other dogs, but what he is actually doing is judging them against the standard.”

Heiman was another national championship competitor.

“A normal show is like 10 juniors because it's not that big at some shows,” she said. “But at AKC Nationals, there are hundreds of juniors. There's like, 200 juniors.”

Heiman competes in ‘Junior Showmanship’, which is different than what Sorenson does, called ‘Confirmation.’

Both dog handlers did very well. Heiman was tapped as one of the top junior handlers in the county; a big feat for the teenager.

“I wasn’t expecting to because that’s really big, just making it that far,” she said. “You have to have that bind with your dog.”

While Sorenson took home a coveted best of breed. She said dog showing is a great activity for anyone who loves dogs.

“I go with absolutely no expectations. Obviously I go to compete and try to win but I’ve just made so many great friends across the county,” she said. “It is a great activity for kids to get them involved with their dogs and just out there meeting friends from around the county.

Sorenson said a lot of time and money goes into each dog, because they want to produce the healthiest dog they can. For Heiman, she said she wants to continue competing in juniors - until she is old enough to move onto showing specific breeds.

In February, Sorenson will compete at another top-flight competition, The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

