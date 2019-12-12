Local computer store offers tips to protect yourself against device hacking

One local tech store is offering tips on how to protect yourself and your device.

The manager at TC TEKS Computers in Eau Claire says most devices connected to the internet can be hacked.

He says most cameras come with a default username and password ,so it's important to change your password and also keep your camera software updated.

He also says to make sure your wireless internet is secure with a strong password.

He says there are usually two ways to get into a camera: with a personal account or through hacking.

Carlos Cruz, owner of TC TEKS computers, says “if you set up an account that is with a strong password and strong username then right there you are cutting in half the possibilities to hack into the camera.

Everything's becoming easier, but at the same time more dangerous”

He says while everyone may have a personal preference on where to place cameras, it's a good idea to only use the cameras on the outside of your home as opposed to inside to help protect your privacy.

