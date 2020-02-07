Local concert to honor Black History Month

Later this month, the Eau Claire Memorial High School band is trying something a little different with its winter concert.

The entire performance will be centered around Black History Month and the Civil Rights Movement.

Each piece will relate to the Civil Rights Movement, or a specific event that happened during that era.

One of the pieces will be centered around "The Clinton 12".

In 1956, 12 African American students in Clinton, TN were integrated into the small town's white-only school.

This was the first school in the state of Tennessee to integrate, and today around 200 students at Memorial were able to speak with one of those original 12 students.

Jo Ann Boyce spoke about what life was like during segregation, and what the first day in her new school was like.

"As we approached the school we noticed lots of people standing up on the ledge in front of the school. Well as it turns out, it was some of the students who were standing there and you know this was a new experience for everyone," recalled Boyce.

"As a music teacher I'm always looking for way for kids to connect more with the music and I thought this would be a perfect way to do it. How many times do high school kids get to talk to living legends like Jo Ann Boyce, really American heroes of the Civil Rights Movement. And I think as time progresses there's less and less of them and for her to be able to talk to the kids I think is really special," said Memorial High School Band Director Eric Dasher.

Other pieces will include a tribute to Rosa Parks and pieces performed by underrepresented and African American composers.

The concert is scheduled for Monday Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.