Local couple delivers baby on side of the road

Kylie and Donald Martens thought they knew what they were getting into with the birth of their second child, but on their way to the hospital early Sunday, they quickly realized they wouldn't make it and had to deliver their baby in a non-traditional setting.

"It was one of those situations where you feel like you see it on TV and in the movies and you don't expect yourself to be living that reality."

The Martens will have an interesting birth story to tell for years to come.

"It was a beautiful day so I had no inkling that labor was going to be an onset so I went for a nice walk in the afternoon and ran some errands,” Kylie said. “Then about ten at night, my water broke.”

Things escalated quickly after that.

"I thought oh, we have plenty of time, we're not in a rush. We labored at home with the first one,” Kylie said. “About 11:45p.m., they started to get a little stronger so I thought; it is probably time to go to the hospital."

"I was staying calm but I was freaking out on the inside because I didn't know what to do and I was really hoping we could make it to some sort of hospital,” Donald said.

"Then about ten miles down the road on HWY S and right before HWY S I said, I'm going to start pushing, I can't wait any longer,” Kylie said. “Donald got off on HWY S and pulled off on the on ramp. He stopped the truck and ran out just in time to catch her head and one more push and she was out."

Donald is a medical helicopter technician, but says he was not prepared to deliver a baby.

"Working on medical helicopters, people think that I have some sort of training with emergencies like that but I don't,” he said. “I have never done anything like that. The closest I've ever been to a baby born was our first one and I pretty much just held her hand the first time around."

"I felt like I was in good hands but graduating really quickly from hand holding to delivering the baby was pretty impressive,” Kylie said. "It was a huge shock for both of us it was never our birth plan or intention to have a home birth or birth in a truck.”

Lila Ann Martens came at about 1:30 Sunday morning, weighing seven pounds and nine ounces.

The couple called 9-1-1 and an ambulance arrived shortly after.

Everyone is happy and healthy.

