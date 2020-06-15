Local dairy farm closes its doors

The dairy industry continues to struggle.

Last year, Wisconsin lost 800 dairy farms , and more are being forced to close as 2020 unfolds.

This includes Sweet Pine Farm in Fall Creek, which closed its doors on Monday.

"The farm here itself has been in my family since 1885,” says Owner of Sweet Pine Farm Norman Anderson.

Norman knew Monday would be the last time he would go out and milk his cherished cows.

"It is a new chapter in my life, I decided to quit my dairying industry I've been at for 55 years,” he says.

"I used to go out in the morning and get the cows with him holding his hand, and it hit me today when i saw him walking to get the cows one last time,” says Norman’s daughter Christine Engler.

While the decision to shut down Sweet Pine Farm wasn't easy, Norman says it was the right thing to do.

"It has been some challenging years but then again the last few have kind of taken its toll on the whole industry into dairying and I sure hope things can be settled down,” he says.

But as the Anderson family reflects on their time on the farm, they will always remember one thing, family.

"It is hard, it is kind of hard to see everything stop,” says Norman’s Wife Jane Anderson. “A lot of memories and especially for him, he's been here for a long time."

"Looking back I didn't think it would be the best memories I had, but heck they are you know,” says Norman’s son Wade.

But instead of being sad about closing, Norman says he sees it as a new chapter in his life.

"My ambition here is to basically take it a little easier, I have no real hobbies to take up my time but I'll make some, right,” he says.

"That's how he keeps describing it and I haven't seen him sad about it because I think he does see it that way that something good could happen,” Christine says.