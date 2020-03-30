Local dance school adapting to change amid stay at home order

Businesses all over the community are having to adapt due to the stay at home order and social distancing.

"We wanted to still be there for our students, we didn't want to just stop, they needed us,” Said Alicia Knopps, owner of Diamond School of Dance in Eau Claire. "For many kids in our community we serve about 700 dance students and for a lot of those kids the studio is a second home to them."

Diamond school of dance adapted to change and shifted to online dance lessons to keep their students busy.

"When their world has just been completely flipped upside down, they still have their normal dance class to show up for,” Knopps said. “They still put on their dance outfits, they get in front of their screen."

"I have a couple of girls of my own that are in dance and they have looked forward to every online class that they're in,” said Dance Instructor Erin Bosse.

But Knopps and Bosse say the change was not easy.

"I actually felt I have never worked harder in my life than I've worked in the last two weeks and my staff team as well,” Knopps said.

"Our team did like a really hardcore crash course one week learning all this online format and coming up with new strategies and lesson plans,” Bosse said.

Knopps also says the online classes have helped the families become more interactive.

"We've even seen pets jumping in on the online classes, dads, brothers, the whole family coming together,” she said. “It is giving them something to do together. Even my husband is taking tap now, we are tap dancing as a family at home, we're learning new skills together."

And when all is said and done, she says her business will come out stronger.

"I think when one day this is over with, and it will be, I think we will come out stronger than ever before."