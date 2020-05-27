Local daycare adjusts to COVID-19

While many businesses had to shut down due to COVID-19, some daycares have stayed busy. One local daycare has been making many changes adjusting to the pandemic.

The coronavirus has affected many kids in and out of school.

"It's pretty hard because I don't get to go swimming and that's what I like the most," said six-year-old Ashlyn.

"I don't get to see my friends in school," said eight-year-old Avery.

Kids are no longer going to school in person, so now many children are spending their time at daycare.

"Our school age program grew immensely as these last couple months have went on and asparents are now starting to go back to work things are starting to open back up and so we've seen an increase in that," said Lil Dudes-N-Divas Owner Rachel Budik.

Lil Dudes-N-Divas in Eau Claire has had to make new adjustments to keep their kids and staff safe from COVID-19, but it hasn't always been easy.

"Buying groceries for a lot of kids with quantity limits, that's been a challenge or just getting supplies so we can run our business on a day to day basis," said Budik. "Cleaning supplies, soap, sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, all of those things which everyone else is struggling to use not even just in our home, but just so we can operate on a day to day basis."

The local daycare is taking temperatures each day as well as sectioning off areas of the building for different age groups. Budik says luckily they haven't had to turn away any kids because of the recent childcare guidelines.

"We're a large enough facility that we were able to kind of within our facility make two separate programs. We had an upstairs program, we had a downstairs program."

Budik says it has been a learning experience for not just the staff, but also for the kids.

"We've had some awesome conversations with the world and things they're going through," said Budik. "They've had a lot of questions, they've had a lot of curiosity. A lot of changes have happened not just for us, but for these kids."

COVID-19 remains a scary time for some people, but kids at Lil Dudes-N-Divas say they enjoy taking their mind off of it at daycare.

