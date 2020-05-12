Eau Claire PD honors fallen officers during National Police Week

Since 1962, police departments around the country have observed National Police Week as a way to remember officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

National Police week started May 10th and runs until May 16th. Eau Claire Police Public Information Officer Josh Miller says because of COVID-19, the way they honor their fallen brothers and sisters has changed.

“Typically, in the area we would have a memorial service at the Florian Gardens, where we honor all officers from Northwest Wisconsin that have been killed. This year we haven't been able to do that, so we took some steps within our department to sort of bring that memorial service right into our department.” Miller says. “What we did this year is had wreathes brought in, placed at those memorials in the building. We set up a table of honor down by our patrol division for people to pay their respects and take a look at.”

Officer Miller says each time an officer comes to work, they know they may be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“We always come to work with the mindset that, today might be the day we might have to be asked to do something bigger than ourselves,” Miller says. “It doesn't necessarily get any easier. We took that oath and that job, knowing that there was a time when our personal safety and our lives might have to be put on the back-burner.”

The Eau Claire Police Department has lost two officers in the line of duty. Chief Elmer Sundby was shot and killed in 1921 and Officer Robert Bolton was shot and killed in 1982.

“Our officers will be wearing the mourning bands every day of police week as a way of remembering officers who have given their lives and have been been critically injured,” Miller says.

Miller says later this week, the department will be honoring Chief Sundby and Officer Bolton, by placing flowers on their gravestones.