Local drive-in theater back to showing movies

As part of the latest emergency order signed Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, drive-in movie theaters along with some retail shops are able to open.

In Chetek Tuesday, the big screen at one local drive-in theater was able to light up for the first time this year.

Stardust Twin Drive-in Theater usually begins showing movies in April, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit it was forced to shut down the projectors.

Tuesday, as part of the latest turning of the dial, the theater was able to welcome cars back.

The property has remained partially open to serve food, but will be in full operation starting Tuesday night.

There will be some changes though, people are not allowed to leave their cars unless it's for the concessions or restroom.

All cars must be parked six feet apart, and the lot that usually fits 250 cars will be reduced in how many cars it lets in.

Despite the limitations, it's one step closer to opening back up Wisconsin and its businesses.

"People need that community feeling, they need that to come back. They need a little bit of normal back in their life because it's been a while," said Owner Paul Javener.

"Fixer upper projects and stuff around here, just to kind of bide the time I guess and make it better for when we can open. And not only that, but we've always been super clean here. We use gloves and sanitzer anyway but just making sure that our customers are comfortable being back here so being sure to have proper sanitary and just using proper precautions," added Manager Mikayla Eraquam.

According to the theater, they are the only movie theater in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Iowa currently showing movies.

In addition to movies, the theater also says they've been holding church services and have been talking with local schools about possibly holding graduations as well.