Local elementary school celebrates student's heritage on Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous people have a rich history in the mid-west, especially in the state of Wisconsin, and last week Governor Tony Evers declared October 14 Indigenous Peoples' Day and urged Wisconites to help celebrate their rich culture.

Putnam heights elementary in Eau Claire did just that on Monday by celebrating one of its student’s ties to the Ho-Chunk Tribe.

7 year old J.J Bowling, spoke with his first grade class about an artifact that is very special to his family, an eagle feather that his grandfather has passed down for generations.

"It's exciting because we have a very diverse student body, so I think it's important that everyone is recognized and that heritage is part of our fabric,” said Elissa Knight, Literacy Coach at Putnam Heights Elementary.

First Grade Teacher, Jamie Dummer, said it is important to share this culture with J.J.’s classmates.

"Even when he started talking a little about his grandpa, you know that language he uses is different than what the other kids know and have heard of,” Dummer said. “Giving them that exposure is fun for all the kids to see."

Dummer said it can be hard to teach first graders about the history of indigenous people, but says she uses resources that break it down so kids can understand.

"Just introducing some rich text and literature that talks about it in a way kids can kind of understand helps,” She said. “We brought the map out today just to show a little bit of where his tribe and culture is from."

Knight said the initiative has been well received by parents and fellow staff.

"It's been pretty positive,” Knight said. “I reached out to some of the families and they were excited to see that we were recognizing that day."

Knight also said she hopes the new initiative will grow in the future.

“It’s been fun. I hope it’s something that will continue to grow,” she said. “I feel like we’re just starting to plant seeds and wait to see what we can add to it.”

Dummer said the kids are having fun with the day as well.

"I think they did well,” she said. “You know, it's a new holiday and it's not something that we do a lot with. We talk a lot about cultures in first grade but just really understanding what that means."

While JJ was a little shy today, Dummer hopes to bring J.J.’s dad in to talk about their culture in the future.

