Local elementary school honors staff and students with parade

A local school celebrated the end of the year by honoring it's students and staff from a safe distance away.

Putnam Heights Elementary School held a staff parade to say farewell to the students and a thank you to the families for the support over the last several months.

Students were able to sit on the sidewalk or grass and wave at their teachers as they drove by.

staff members say this was a nice touch to end the school year.

School Counselor Drew Brandenburg says, "These adults have been working really hard for the past two and a half months trying to figure out what at home school is going to be all about how that's going to play out. It's a way to put a fancy bow ,if you will, on a really bizarre school year."

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department also granted permission with a set of guidelines in place for families and staff to safely enjoy the parade.

