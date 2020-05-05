Local emergency room director creates N95 mask cleaner

The demand for personal protective equipment., or PPE remains high for area healthcare workers.

This has prompted one hospital's emergency room director to develop a creative way of conserving her department's supply.

Robin Schultz and her husband decided to build a machine to clean N95 masks at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

The masks can be hung from it, then a UV light sterilizes them, and allows ER staff to reuse them several times.

Schultz says staff in her department are only allowed one each, as they're fit-tested for each user.

Schultz says Sacred Heart's PPE supply is fine and calls this machine a proactive step.

"So, my husband and I made a quick trip to the hardware store. It's not a difficult device, by any means, to make. It's created out of pvc pipe and clothesline and plastic clothespins - and created quite quickly, placed in one of the rooms. We got a patient room to be able to place it in there but, you know, the ability to have a safe, clean mask for staff to use for our patients was really a priority."

