Local escape room combines horror with history

A house that is nearly 150 years old in downtown Eau Claire is coming to life this Halloween season. A murder mystery escape room will be taking over the historic house this fall.

If you are up for the challenge, you will have to solve the mystery and escape the spooky historic rooms at the Schlegelmilch house in downtown Eau Claire in 60 minutes. The Chippewa Valley Museum is teaming up with Tactical Escape 101 for this local haunted escape room experience.

The Schlegelmilch house escape room runs from Oct.18-Nov.2. Tickets are $35 and some of the proceeds will go to benefit the Chippewa Valley Museum. The Schlegelmilch house is located at 517 S. Farwell St. Reservations are required. To purchase tickets

