Local events held ahead of National Voter Registration Day

Next Tuesday marks the 8th annual National Voter Registration Day.

Since 2012, the initiative has registered over two million voters, and this year the goal is to register over 250 thousand people.

Chippewa Valley Votes will be holding events at several places in the area to educate people on voter registration.

Carol Craig, Chippewa Valley Votes Coordinator says, "what we're basically doing is answering any questions that there might be about voter registration. In Wisconsin, we've changed the registration process so that if you haven't voted in a certain number of years you will get taken off of the registration."

The events will be held at eight different locations, including Just Local Foods, Jamf Software, and the Eau Claire Government Center.