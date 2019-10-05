Youth hunt connects generations

A local family uses hunting to connect with many generations.

Troy Steinmeyer is the father of two young hunters. He said hunting is a great way to spend time with his children.

"We only have so much time with them and I want to spend time with them as children so when they get older they come back and continue to do stuff with this dad and their family

Wisconsin's Youth Deer Hunt started Saturday morning for hunters under 15 years old. It gives young hunters, like Jake and Sam Steinmeyer, a chance to get out into the woods before the regular season starts.

“My favorite part about hunting is going out and looking at nature,” Sam said.

“I like to hunt we get to have fun with our friends and family,” Jake said.

The boys have been going with their dad troy Steinmeyer for a few years now. For Troy Steinmeyer, hunting is a way to connect with each other.

“It’s being able to connect as a father to your kids. The biggest part about the whole thing is that you get multiple generations together,” Troy said. “The older generations teach the younger gen and sometimes it's the younger generations teaching the older generations about stuff.

Troy says hunting teaches valuable life lessons

“The biggest thing would be being in the woods. We tap a lot of maple trees. Hunting is not about shooting an animals, it's about teaching your kids 'this is an oak tree, this is a maple tree,” Troy said. “It's an educational thing.

“I would want them to know don't worry about the deer. It helps people and feeds them,” Jake said.

“Hunting deer is okay because you're getting food for your family,” Sam said.

For Jen Steinmeyer, she says hunting season bring the entire family a little bit closer.

"Our house is hunting central during the season. Its family and friends and they have a good time,” Jen said. “They mess up my house, but how can you be mad when they're having so much fun together."

