Local family adopts kitten for Christmas

Until recently, the Smiskey family had never considered having pets.

However, after their three kids tried to save a stray kitten, that changed. Now, the kids will get to meet King, a kitten who was unknowingly surrendered to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

“I don't know that they thought we would get another pet,” Tracey Smiskey said.

The day after Thanksgiving; the kids were shoveling snow off their drive way, when the stray kitten ran into their garage. The Smiskey's tried to save the kitten, but were unsuccessful. However Smiskey said the care her kids gave that kitten helped her decide to adopt one.

“We took it to the vet and he was very sick,” Smiskey said. “The kids weren't able to keep him; he had to be put down. Over those few days, we got to see that the kids took really good care of a pet and they were very responsible.”

Smiskey is adopting King, as a surprise Christmas gift for her kids.

"My daughter had written a letter to Santa asking for a kitten for Christmas," she said. "We thought what a great time and great organization for us to support and bring home a baby kitten that will be very well loved at our house."

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association Operation’s Director Karen Rabideaux, King and the other six kittens in his litter were dropped off at the Eau Claire County Humane Association, along with the mother.

“This litter of kittens lobby, unbeknownst to us, they arrived in a box and a tote,” Rabideaux. “It was as we were going through things, we realized the box contained seven kittens and the tote contained the mom.”

Rabideaux said if you need to surrender an animal, set up an appointment with the ECCHA instead of dropping it off.

“Unfortunately, it was a large litter and some of the kitten didn't make it for whatever reason,” Rabideaux said.

She said they have many animals for people to choose from, but families need to be sure they are ready for the commitment.

“Currently we are caring for 165 animals, not only in our facility but in our wonderful foster homes,” Rabideaux said. “Some of these animals can live well into their teens and 20's.”

For the Smiskey’s, Tracey said she is excited to see her kids when they meet king for the first time.

“I think some time has passes since the last cat we had, so i think they are going to be extremely excited,” she said.

If you are thinking about adopting a pet as a Christmas present, be sure to let the shelter staff know what your activity level is and what you are looking for, so they can help you find the perfect pet. You can find a link to adoptable pets below.

