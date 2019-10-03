Local family back home after Military Makeover

Veterans, community members, and cameras were on hand in Strum Thursday to welcome the Wojcik family back home.

"It's unbelievable, you see this on TV all the time and you never think it can happen to you. You know you think it's all fake, you think it's all set up by people know people who know people but in this case that's not what happened," said Terri Wojcik, wife of Steve who was nominated for Military Makeover.

For the past ten days the family has been living at a local campground while crews work to completely remodel their house for a show called 'Military Makeover'.

"It was really a roller coaster ride with the filming and with the scheduling, but walking into the house after everything is completed and seeing my family's reaction," said Sgt. Steve Wojcik, a Marine Corps and Army veteran.

Co-host of Military Makeover Art Edmonds says a big reason why the show is successful is because of volunteers and community members who help.

"The area around here, Strum. People drove three hours to serve us pizza's in the middle of the night. I mean the level of commitment from the community, and the veteran community, was beyond," he said.

As the Wojcik's approached their remodeled home, the entire family seemed to be overcome with emotion.

"It's the anticipation. It's the anticipation of getting to see our house again. You know we've been at the campsite for ten days and to be that close, to be at the door. It was one of those that I think I just looked at Terri and it's like we're ready to come home," said Steve.

When he walked through, and around, the house, he was able to enjoy some of his new hang out spots.

"My favorite part is going into the backyard, the fire pit. My happy place, my solitude when I just want to get away, it's always been around the fire pit," said Steve.

Now the fanfare and cameras have begun to die down, but the lasting impact will remain for years to come.

With one big thing on Steve's mind Thursday night.

"Just ready to sleep in my bed," he said.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the renovated house.

Officials with the show tell WEAU the episode is scheduled to air sometime this November on Lifetime.