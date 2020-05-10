Local family sells shirts to benefit Feed My People

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on everyone and a local family is sharing their feelings about the virus through t-shirts.

“We started the t-shirts just as a family joke really,” says Jeremy Harrison.

Then that joke turned into something more. The “COVID-19 Sucks Running Club” is the family's attempt to beat boredom.

“I'm excited to be in the club,” says Jake Schroeder.

“Once everything got canceled as far as school sports there was some grumpiness here over losing all of our reasons to go out and perform, so we kept running, hoping that sports would come back,” says Harrison.

The t-shirts aren't just for fun, they're for a good cause too.

“100% of the proceeds are going to Feed My People Food Bank, we thought that it was something that we could do to sort of give back to the community, and we didn't have any way that we could really volunteer during these times so we thought this was the next best thing,” Harrison says.

The family handmade their original shirts, using permanent markers and tie-dyeing.

“We just sat around the kitchen table one day making shirts, sort of poking fun at each other and making nicknames for each other that are written across the backs and we tie-dyed them, so one day we just came outside and tie dyed them in the driveway just for something fun to do more than anything else,” he says.

Now, they are selling a professional design to the public.

“We sort of started this just goofing around, but realizing now with everything canceled like either you're a runner now or you're just sitting around, there's really nothing else to do, so we're hoping the community rallies behind us in support of Feed My People Food Bank,” says Harrison.

To purchase the t-shirts, click here.