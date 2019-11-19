Local family to receive Governor's award on Wednesday

One local family is traveling to Madison to receive an award from the governor for adopting children out of foster care.

Chris and Wendy Attoe initially fostered children for several years and then decided to adopt them to become a permanent part of their family.

On Wednesday, they will receive the 2019 Governor's Outstanding Adoptive Parents Award.

It all started when their child, Jayden, saw an ad on TV about fostering to adopt.

Knowing they couldn’t have any more biological kids, the Attoes began their journey into adoption.

In 2016, the Attoes adopted twins and this year they adopted four more children.

Jayden, Trysten, Alyssa, Finny, Kevin, Abby, and Adam now make up the Attoe family.

Wendy and Chris say they wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's a crazy life but I wouldn't have it any other way,” said Wendy and Chris. “They come into our homes and they keep us busy. They keep us on our toes and we wouldn't want it any other way, I mean these are our kids."

While they say they're honored to receive the award, they remain humble and say everything they do, they do for their family.

The Attoes urge anyone considering adoption, to look into the foster system first.

